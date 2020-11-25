|
BROUGHTON ROBERT PETER (BOB) Of Pontefract, passed away peacefully in Newfield Lodge Care Home on Thursday, November 12th 2020, aged 94 years. Now re-united with his beloved wife Doreen. Dearly loved dad of Julia and Mark and very dear father-in-law of Peter and Jackie, also loving and much loved grandad of Helen, Rebecca, Anna, Charlotte and Jenny and great-grandad of Luke, Oliver and Megan. After serving in the Royal Navy in Ceylon, Bob's career was with the Civil Service in the Department of Employment. He was devoted to family, sport and gardening. Service to take place at St. Giles Church on Monday, December 7th at 1.40 pm followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium. Sadly, due to current restrictions only those invited may attend. Family flowers only please, any donations in memory of Bob would be greatly appreciated and can be sent directly to the British Heart Foundation. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Director. Tel. 01977 600074/552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 25, 2020