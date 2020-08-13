Home

Robert Gaskell

Notice Condolences

Robert Gaskell Notice
GASKELL ROBERT (Bob) Passed away peacefully at home in Pontefract on August 4th 2020, aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Margaret, dearly loved dad of David, Maureen and the late Kevin and a very dear father-in-law, also a loving grandad and great-grandad and a much loved brother. Cortege to leave residence NEXT Thursday, August 20th at 9.15 am for a private service at Pontefract Crematorium. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Bob would be appreciated and may be kindly sent directly to the Alzheimer's Society. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 13, 2020
