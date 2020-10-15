Home

Haigh Robert William
('Bobby') Peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital
on Tuesday 6th October 2020,
aged 76 of Knottingley.
Beloved husband of Jean,
cherished dad of Mark and
father-in-law to Rebecca and treasured grandad of Ryan and Jessica. Will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Family flowers only please.
Due to current guidelines,
a service by invitation only will take place at Knottingley Cemetery on Tuesday 20th October 2020.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 15, 2020
