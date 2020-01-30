|
SCALES Robert Bob, of Womersley and formerly of Pontefract, passed away on
January 21st 2020, aged 63 years. Dearly loved dad of Tiffany and Tamara and loved and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Service to take place at St. Martin's Church, Womersley on Wednesday, February 12th at 12.15 pm followed by interment at Knottingley Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation. Flowers, or donations if preferred, for Freeman Heart & Lung Transplant Hospital and may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020