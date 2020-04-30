|
SALMON Rod On 21st April 2020, suddenly,
aged 79 years, of Snaith
(formerly of Hensall). Beloved husband of Ann, devoted dad of Karen, Neil and Hayley,
step-dad of David, Elizabeth and Jane, much loved grandpa of Phillip, Joseph, Hannah, Lewis, Lydia, Faye, Stephen, Rachel and Isaac, great grandpa of Archie, a much loved brother to Gretchen and uncle to Paula, Karina and Kay.
Family service to be held at Pontefract crematorium and a celebration of Rod's life will be be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 30, 2020