Rod Salmon

Notice Condolences

Rod Salmon Notice
SALMON Rod On 21st April 2020, suddenly,
aged 79 years, of Snaith
(formerly of Hensall). Beloved husband of Ann, devoted dad of Karen, Neil and Hayley,
step-dad of David, Elizabeth and Jane, much loved grandpa of Phillip, Joseph, Hannah, Lewis, Lydia, Faye, Stephen, Rachel and Isaac, great grandpa of Archie, a much loved brother to Gretchen and uncle to Paula, Karina and Kay.
Family service to be held at Pontefract crematorium and a celebration of Rod's life will be be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 30, 2020
