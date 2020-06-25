|
EAST RONALD In loving memory of Ron, of Pontefract, who sadly and suddenly passed away on June 14th 2020, aged 75 years. Beloved husband of Gill, proud dad of Rachel and Martin and very dear father-in-law of Martin and Lisa, also much loved granddad of Sam and Stanley and a treasured brother, uncle and friend. Will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. All our love Gill, Rachel, Martin, Martin, Lisa, Sam, Hannah and Stanley. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday, June 30th. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 25, 2020