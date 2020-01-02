|
ROBSHAW RONALD Ron, of Castleford, passed away peacefully in hospital on December 23rd 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Pat and a dearly loved father,father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad, also much loved brother of Ann, Stuart and John. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, January 8th at 3.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Cancer Research, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 2, 2020