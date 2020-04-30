|
|
|
Stephens Rowland formerly of Glasshoughton
aged 96 years (Rowley was a lifetime supporter of Castleford RUFC) passed away peacefully in hospital on Wednesday 22nd April 2020.
The devoted husband of the
late Noreen and a very dear
uncle and friend.
A time of reflection will be held
for Rowland at Pontefract Crematorium. Due to current restrictions only persons invited will be able to attend.
Donations in his memory may be made directly to the Prince of Wales Hospice Pontefract.
There will be a celebration of Rowland's life, details will be announced later
All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 30, 2020