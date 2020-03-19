Home

Roy Evans Notice
EVANS Roy Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in hospital, with his loving family by his side on the 11th March 2020, aged 73 years.
The loving husband of Margaret,
a devoted dad of Sarah, Emma & Nicola, step dad of Mike & Kate,
a dear father in law, a special grandad & great grandad, a loved brother of Lynn, also a dear uncle.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 2nd April with service
at Pontefract Crematorium
at 12.20pm.
Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of the
Haematology Unit at P.G.I.
After the service all are welcome to join the family for refreshments at The Magnet, Castleford WF10 4BG.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford Tel - 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 19, 2020
