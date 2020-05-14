Home

Littlewood Roy Formerly of Featherstone.
Passed away peacefully at
Connaught Court in Fulford, York,
on May 7th, aged 88 years.
Beloved Husband of the
late Margaret Littlewood,
a much loved father of Penelope and Peter, Michael and Yvonne, Loving grandfather of Sarah-Jane, Emily, Robert and Benjamin and
an adored great grandfather
of George and Freddie.
A private family funeral will be held
and a celebration of Roy's life
will be held at a later date.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 14, 2020
