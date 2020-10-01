|
|
|
Orrell Roy Ann, Andrew, Mandy and family would like to thank family and friends for their sympathy and support following the sad loss of Roy and for the donations which have been made to Alzheimer's Research UK in his memory.
Thank you to everyone at
Stella House Care Home for their kindness and care, Nichola and staff at Co-op Funeral Care, Pontefract, for their sensitive and professional handling of arrangements and to celebrant Rachel Marsden for a service which served as a perfect tribute to Roy and the full life that he lived.
Also, thanks to the Kings Croft Hotel for their hospitality.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 1, 2020