T F Morritt Funeral Directors
70 Redhill Drive
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 3HD
01977 553868
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
Whitwood Cemetery
Roy Poxton Notice
Poxton Roy Passed away peacefully
at home with his family by his side on the 31st March 2020,
aged 94 years.
Reunited with his beloved wife Phyllis. Much loved father to Michael, Maureen, Tony and Juliet, a dear father in law and loving brother. Very special grandad,
great grandad and great great grandad Roy.

Forever in our hearts,
goodnight and god bless.
A private family funeral will be held on Wednesday 22nd April 2020
at Whitwood Cemetery.
A service to celebrate dads life
will be arranged at a later date when able to do so.
For enquiries call
T F Morritt Funeral Director
Tel: 01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 16, 2020
