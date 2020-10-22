|
Schofield Roy Of Castleford. Former proprietor
of R&M Tripe Dressers.
Fought a brave battle with
dementia for a number of years.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 14th October 2020, aged 92 years. The beloved husband of the late Mavis, a much loved dad of Nigel, devoted grandad to Alex, a dear father in law to Julie, also a loved brother of Malcolm. Will be sadly missed by all of his family
and all who knew him.
The funeral will take place on Monday 26th October with a private service (family only please) at Pontefract Crematorium at 1-00pm. Due to current restrictions, sadly only invited family and friends to attend . All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 22, 2020