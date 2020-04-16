|
Tate Russ
(aka
Lamb Chop)
Words can't describe
our upset following the
loss of an amazing man.
A husband, father, grandfather,
brother and friend,
he gave us so many memories
and made everyone laugh.
His energy and amusing nature
will be sorely missed.
A truly irreplaceable man
whom has gone to sleep.
Rest in peace, you'll always be in our thoughts and hearts.
Please keep the music down up there and observe the speed restrictions. Sleep tight.
Love you forever
Anne, Kirsten, Kerry & Dan.
A private funeral service is taking place on 22 April, with a Memorial Day to follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers for Russ's funeral, we ask that any donation be made to the Leeds Cancer Centre who cared so well for him, simply do so by using this website link: https://shar.es/aHjm3Y
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 16, 2020