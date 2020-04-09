|
Allott Sandra
(née Thornton) It is with sadness that the family announce the death of Sandra
at Warde Aldam Nursing Home
on 31 March 2020.
A simple funeral is to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on
17 April 2020 at 13:40 but due to the current restrictions it is limited
to immediate family.
We will announce details of a mass of thanksgiving to celebrate the life of Sandra at St John the Baptist Church, Cudworth, Barnsley
when the current restrictions
have been lifted.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 9, 2020