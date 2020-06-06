|
|
|
Lumb Sarah Of Methley
Passed away peacefully at home on 24th May 2020 aged 96 years.
Now reunited with her beloved Husband Robert (Bob) also a dearly loved Mum of Eric, Alan, Margaret & June, Mother in law of Alan, Nanna, Great Nanna and Great, Great Nanna. Will be sadly missed by all her family and those who knew her. Private Funeral will take place at Pontefract Crematorium.
All enquiries to R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds.
0113 2822264.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 6, 2020