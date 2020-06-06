Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Fox & Sons Ltd (Rothwell, Leeds)
1 Ingram Parade
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS26 0NX
0113 282 2264
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Lumb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Lumb

Notice Condolences

Sarah Lumb Notice
Lumb Sarah Of Methley
Passed away peacefully at home on 24th May 2020 aged 96 years.
Now reunited with her beloved Husband Robert (Bob) also a dearly loved Mum of Eric, Alan, Margaret & June, Mother in law of Alan, Nanna, Great Nanna and Great, Great Nanna. Will be sadly missed by all her family and those who knew her. Private Funeral will take place at Pontefract Crematorium.
All enquiries to R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds.
0113 2822264.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -