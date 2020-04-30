|
BOYCOTT SHEILA MAY
(nee Thompson) Formerly of Blands Avenue, Allerton Bywater passed away peacefully on Thursday 16th April 2020 at Manor Park Care Home, aged 87 years.
A much loved Mam, Mother-in-law, Gran, Nan, Grandma and Great Grandma (also known as Grandma in bed). She will be both greatly and sadly missed by the whole family.
We wish to thank Manor Park Care Home, where Sheila was a resident for the past fourteen years for the care and compassion shown to her. Although family were unable to be with Sheila at the time of her passing, due to the unprecedented times we find ourselves in, we take great comfort in knowing she was cared for and with someone right up to the end. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Saturday 9th May. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Sheila would be appreciated to The Stroke Association. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 30, 2020