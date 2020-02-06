Home

Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
CHURM SHEILA Of Castleford, passed away in the Prince of Wales Hospice on January 27th 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Colin, dearly loved mam of Daniel and Matthew and a very dear mother-in-law, also a loving and much loved grandma. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, February 17th at 11.00 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Sheila loved flowers, so flowers, or donations for the Prince of Wales Hospice would be welcome. Any donations may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 6, 2020
