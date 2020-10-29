|
|
|
JARRATT Sheila
(nee Simms) Died peacefully
(aged 87) at home
on Hartley Park on
Wednesday 21st October 2020,
surrounded by her loved ones;
Jessie, Arthur, Paul, Elizabeth, James, Hettie, Ashleigh, Luke, Carolyn and Christine who were
a constant presence at her
bedside for the last eight weeks.
Sheila was loved by each
and every one of us.
She was an extremely special lady who was kind and generous and will be missed and loved forever.
She leaves behind her brother Michael and his wife Christine
in Scotland, her niece Lynn
and other family members.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 10th November 2020
with a private service at
All Saints Church and then
Pontefract Crematorium at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, Sheila's loved ones would appreciate donations to the Macmillan and Marie Curie Cancer Charities.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 29, 2020