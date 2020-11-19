|
|
|
In loving memory of
Sheila Jarratt With thanks to Dr Watson and his team at Friarwood Surgery who helped to look after Sheila so well.
Thanks also to the nurses at the NHS, Macmillan and Marie Curie for their love and care of Sheila, particularly Julie and her team. Thanks to the Co-op funeral team who have been extra special.
Also Father Mark of All Saints Church in Pontefract for the beautiful service which
Sheila would have loved.
Sheila's friends would also like to thank everyone for the cards, flowers and donations that have been made in Sheila's name.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 19, 2020