|
|
|
HACKNEY Shirley
(née Towell) Passed away peacefully at
home with her family by her side
on Tuesday 28th January
aged 73 years. A wonderful wife to Stewart, mum to Alison and Tracy and nana to Michael and Sophie.
Shirley will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Andrew's Church, Ferrybridge
on Monday 10th February at
1.00pm followed by refreshments
at Wentbridge House Hotel at 2.45pm. Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare Pontefract.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 6, 2020