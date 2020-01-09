|
Vonnahme Shirley Anne
(nee Scholey) Passed away peacefully at
home on 20th December 2019.
Cherished Mum, Grandma,
Great Grandma, Aunty and friend, is much loved and will be sadly missed.
The service will take place on
Friday 17th January 2020 at 14:20pm
at Pontefract Crematorium.
Guests are warmly invited to return to the Kellington Manor for refreshments afterwards.
In honour of Shirley's favourite colour we will be wearing an item in red. Donations in lieu of flowers will be to Cancer Research UK and the British Heart Foundation.
