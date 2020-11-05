|
WILES Shirley
née Gilbert Born and bred in Featherstone. Passed away peacefully in LGI, after a brave fight against illness on the 26th October 2020, aged 85 years.
Eldest child of the late Mick & Annie, a dearly loved mother of Kevin, Ian & Martin, a dear mother in law of Tracey, Bev, Sandra & Janet, a special grandmother to Darren, Danny, Kerry, Laurie & Kate and great grandmother to Zach, Elizabeth, Hadley & Lilly. Elder sister to her much loved siblings Mick, Harry, Margaret, Maureen, Olive & Ann, a thoughtful loving sister in law to Lily, Dave, Trevor, Pat & Len, a much loved aunt of respective kin, also a wonderful friend to many.
"A true war horse that is now finally at peaceful rest. See you later Shirl."
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 11th November with a private service (family only please) at Pontefract Crematorium at 2:30pm. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
Tel- 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 5, 2020