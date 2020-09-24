|
|
|
Heywood Sidney (Sid) of Ackworth passed away peacefully
in Victoria House Care Home on
Monday 14th September,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late
Barbara, cherished dad of Ann
and the late Julie, adored grandad
of Vicki and Luke, wonderful
great grandad of Amber, Archie
and Teddy, special friend to
Deanna and a much loved uncle
and brother-in-law.
Due to current restrictions
only invited people may attend
the funeral but if you would like to
pay your respects to Sid,
a short service will be held
outside his home address
on September 29th at 1.45pm .
All enquiries please to
R. J. Burgess Funeral Directors
01924-894017
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 24, 2020