HAYWOOD Stan Formerly of Methley, passed away in hospital on March 4th 2020,
aged 91 years. Former member of Castleford Male Voice Choir for many years. Now re-united with his beloved wife Margery, dearly loved dad of Steve, Tony, Ian and Jane and a very dear father-in-law, also a loving and much loved grandad and great-grandad. A lovely man, well respected by all who knew him. Service and committal to take place at St. Oswald's Church on Thursday, March 26th at 12.30 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only, donations please, for the British Heart Foundation, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church.
Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 12, 2020