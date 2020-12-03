|
|
|
CUTT Stephen Suddenly at home on
16th November, aged 64 years.
Much loved and adored husband
of Gaynor and much loved brother
of Jenny and brother-in-law to
Ann, Curtis and Ola. Loved uncle
to Nick, Sandy, Vicky and Mark,
and great uncle to Amelia
and Lavinia.
Due to Covid restrictions,
there will be a quiet cremation
with a post Covid funeral service
to be announced.
Family flowers only please,
all donations to
The Royal British Legion.
All enquires to JG Fielder & Son
Funeral Directors,
Tel 01904 654460
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 3, 2020