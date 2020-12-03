Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Cutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Cutt

Notice Condolences

Stephen Cutt Notice
CUTT Stephen Suddenly at home on
16th November, aged 64 years.
Much loved and adored husband
of Gaynor and much loved brother
of Jenny and brother-in-law to
Ann, Curtis and Ola. Loved uncle
to Nick, Sandy, Vicky and Mark,
and great uncle to Amelia
and Lavinia.
Due to Covid restrictions,
there will be a quiet cremation
with a post Covid funeral service
to be announced.
Family flowers only please,
all donations to
The Royal British Legion.
All enquires to JG Fielder & Son
Funeral Directors,
Tel 01904 654460
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -