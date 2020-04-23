|
Milner Stephen Passed away peacefully in
St James Hospital on 6th April,
aged 69 years.
Loving son of the late
Annie and Thomas,
much loved brother of Graham and Christine, brother in law of Maureen and Paul, loving dad
of Daniel, a dear uncle and
friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on 27th April at 12.00pm
Donations in memory of Stephen will aid West Yorkshire MS Therapy Centre.
www.stephenmilner.
muchloved.com
All enquiries to
Wm. Dodgson & Son,
74-76 High Street, Kippax,
Leeds, LS25 7AJ,
Tel 0113 2872277.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 23, 2020