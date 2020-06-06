|
|
|
NASH STEPHEN Of Castleford and formerly of Normanton, passed away on May 31st 2020, aged 70 years. Dearly loved dad of Russell and Richard,
a very dear father-in-law and a loving and much loved grandad.
A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday, June 12th. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Stephen would be appreciated to the N.S.P.C.C. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 6, 2020