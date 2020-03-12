|
KOTCHIE Steven John and
Kyla-Mae Steven, of Castleford, passed away on March 3rd 2020, aged 30 years. Kyla-Mae passed away on February 10th 2020, aged 4 years. Both dearly loved and sadly missed by their family. Steven and Kyla-Mae's funerals to take place at Holy Cross Church on Tuesday, March 24th at 10.30 am followed by private burial. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Aching Arms, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 12, 2020