(Nee Rhodes) Peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday
19th January 2020, aged 70 years.
Beloved wife of Brian.
Treasured mum of Linda, Lee and Lesley. Devoted grandma, nan and great grandma. Much loved sister of Mick, Gill and Carol and a very special auntie.
Funeral service on Monday
3rd February 2020 at
Pontefract Crematorium at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the
British Heart Foundation.
Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family at Magnet Hotel,
72 Pontefract Rd, Castleford,
WF10 4BG.
For enquiries call
T F Morritt
01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020
