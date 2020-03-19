|
DYER Sylvia Peacefully at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary on
Friday 6th March, aged 78.
Loved and adored by all,
she will be deeply missed.
Funeral service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 26th March at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations to Guide Dogs For
The Blind are respectfully requested in lieu of flowers.
Following the service, all who
knew Sylvia are warmly invited
to The Barnsley Oak,
refreshments will be available.
All enquiries to
Infinity Funeral Arrangements - South Elmsall - 0800 772 3735
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 19, 2020