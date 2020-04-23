|
|
|
Coleman Thomas (Tommy) Passed away peacefully at Willow Park Care Home on April 6th,
aged 89 years.
Formerly of Nevison.
Beloved husband of the late Edna, dearly loved dad of Janet, Linda and Paul, a loving and devoted grandad and dear father in law.
Will be sadly missed by
all the family.
Funeral to take place
Monday April 27th at Pontefract Crematorium, due to restrictions only immediate family allowed.
Special thanks to all the staff at Willow Park for all their kindness and care to Tommy during his
stay there and thanks to
Ryans & Foy Undertakers.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 23, 2020