HOLLEY Thomas (Tom) Of Normanton.
Proprietor of Thomas Holley & Son Plumbing & Heating.
Passed away peacefully at home, after a short illness, surrounded
by his loving family, on the
22nd June 2020, aged 89 years.
The devoted husband of Dorothy,
a loving dad to Kathryn, Mark, David & Paul, respected father in law
of Peter, Rebecca and Helen,
a darling dood to Michael & Nicola, Victoria & Gary, Elizabeth,
Charlotte, Samuel, Joseph, Megan and Phoebe, a loved great grand dood to Francesca, Olivia, Jos,
Ethan, Zach & Ava, also a very dear brother, brother in law and uncle.
Will be greatly missed by all of his beloved family, friends and all
who knew him. Rest In Peace.
Due to current restrictions
only family and invited guests
only please to attend.
The funeral service will take place
in St Johns R.C Church, Normanton, on Thursday 9th July at 1.30pm, followed by interment in
Normanton Lower Cemetery.
All enquiries please to
McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel 01924-899998
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 2, 2020