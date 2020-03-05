Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Pontefract
Salters Row
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF8 1AZ
01977 703222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:00
St Joseph's Church
Castleford
Committal
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
13:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Thomas Owen Notice
OWEN Thomas Joseph On 16th February 2020,
Thomas Owen, formerly of
Ferry Fryston, passed away peacefully at Lindsey Lodge Hospice, Scunthorpe,
aged 86 years.
Dear dad of Shaun, Karen, Kevin, Michael, Ruth and Thomas Jnr. Much loved grandad
and great grandad.
The funeral service will be held at St Joseph's Church, Castleford at 12 noon on Tuesday 10th March, followed by committal at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.40pm. Guests are invited to attend Kings Croft Hotel
after the service.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made in Tom's memory to Lindsey Lodge Hospice after the services.
Co-op funeralcare, Salters Row, The Wool Market, Pontefract,
WF8 1AZ. Tel: 01977 703222.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 5, 2020
