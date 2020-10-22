Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Slater

Notice Condolences

Thomas Slater Notice
Slater Thomas 'Tommy' Peacefully passed away at
Newfield Lodge on the
9th October 2020, aged 98.
Loving husband to the late
Rosemary 'Mary'.
Treasured father to Denise & Terry and father in law to Tom & Angie.
Beloved grandad to Richard &
Amy and great grandad to Caitlin, Chloe & Stanley.
The cortege will be passing the George V WMC, Glasshoughton on Thursday 5th Nov 2020 at 10:45am for anyone wishing to pay their respects.
Family flowers only please.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -