Slater Thomas 'Tommy' Peacefully passed away at
Newfield Lodge on the
9th October 2020, aged 98.
Loving husband to the late
Rosemary 'Mary'.
Treasured father to Denise & Terry and father in law to Tom & Angie.
Beloved grandad to Richard &
Amy and great grandad to Caitlin, Chloe & Stanley.
The cortege will be passing the George V WMC, Glasshoughton on Thursday 5th Nov 2020 at 10:45am for anyone wishing to pay their respects.
Family flowers only please.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 22, 2020