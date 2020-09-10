|
Stephenson Thomas William Passed away suddenly in hospital
on Thursday 27th August,
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of the late
Phyllis, treasured partner of
Anne, devoted dad of Terry, Sue
and Linda, adored grandad of
Laura, Johnny, Chazz, Jeorgi and
Thomas and a loved brother,
uncle and friend to so many.
Thomas will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved him.
The funeral service will be held at
Pontefract Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions
only people invited will be allowed
to attend the funeral service.
All enquiries to R J Burgess
Funeral Directors, 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 10, 2020