More Obituaries for Thora Gomersall
Thora Gomersall

Thora Gomersall

Thora Gomersall Notice
GOMERSALL THORA (nee Sutton) Of Ferry Fryston, Castleford, passed away on May 18th 2020, aged 86 years. Devoted wife of the late Stanley, dearly loved mam of Keith and very dear mother-in-law of Jill, also loving grandma of Kelvin, Claire, Lee and Stacey and much loved sister of Pam and Graham. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, June 1st. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 28, 2020
