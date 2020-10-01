|
Palmer Tim Peacefully in
The Prince of Wales Hospice
after a short illness on
Monday 21st September 2020,
aged 57 years.
Much loved brother of Julie,
Mandy and the late Terry and
half-brother of Janusz.
Sadly missed brother in law,
uncle, nephew, cousin, stepson
and friend to many.
A private funeral service.
Donations in lieu of flowers
will be gratefully received for
The Prince of Wales Hospice.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt on 01977 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 1, 2020