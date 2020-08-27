|
Parker Tommy Peacefully in The Beeches Care Home on 16th August 2020,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret.
Much loved dad of Ian and Russell.
Dearly loved father in law and grandad. Sadly missed brother, brother in law and uncle.
A private funeral service will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd September
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be gratefully received for the staff at
The Beeches.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt on 01977553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 27, 2020