Caswell Tony Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully at home, after a long illness, with his
loving family by his side, on the
27th August 2020 aged 89 years.
The much loved husband of Valerie, a devoted dad of Mark, Joanne and Sara, loved step dad to Darryl & Amanda, a special grandad &
great grandad, a dear father in law, uncle and a good friend to many.
Will be sadly missed.
The funeral will take place TODAY Thursday 10th September with a private service (family only please) at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.30am. Due to current guidelines, only invited family to attend.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 10, 2020