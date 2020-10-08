|
Armstrong Tracey Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in her
sleep in hospital after a brave fight against illness, with her family by her side, on the 25th September 2020, aged 56 years.
The beloved wife of Mick,
dearly loved mum to Rebecca, Hannah & James, step mum of David, a special nanna to
James & Dan, Jess & Kate,
a dear mother in law of Paul and Lisa, dear sister to Dawn, Darren and Mike also a much loved
auntie of Rob, Clare & Laura.
Will be sadly missed by all of her family and all who knew her.
The funeral will take place with service in St Michaels Church, Smawthorne on Friday 16th October at 10-30am, followed by a burial in Whitwood Cemetery.
Sadly due to current restrictions, only invited family and friends to attend. All enquiries please to McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 8, 2020