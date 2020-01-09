|
Chappell Tracey Anne
Our cherished and devoted daughter
fell asleep on
9th January 2019.
Angel's wings may carry you now,
but we hold you in our hearts forever. There will always be a place in our hearts, only you can fill.
All our love
Mum Dad and Jason x x x
Our beautiful Mum
We love you,
great big world and back,
miss you mum.
Your precious Children
Curtis, Elliott, Taylor
and Kenzie x x x x
Always in our hearts,
Love Graham & Callum x x
Loved and remembered always,
AuntieJune, uncle Terry and family x x x
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 9, 2020