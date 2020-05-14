Home

McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Pontefract Crematorium
Trevor Schofield Notice
Schofield Trevor
Of Kippax.
Former bus driver at Arriva Castleford. Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on the 29th April 2020 aged 83 years. The beloved husband of the late Avril, a devoted dad of Paul and Karen, a loving grandad to Marcus and Emma, a great grandad of Izzy & Zach also a dear
father in law to Julie. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
A private service (family only please) will take place on Tuesday 19th May at Pontefract Crematorium.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 14, 2020
