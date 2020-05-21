|
HAIGH Valerie
nee Bryant Of Allerton Bywater.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 11th May 2020, aged 79 years.
The beloved wife of the late Keith, a much loved mam of Dean, Tony, Dale & Russell, a special grandma of Laura, Christopher, Rachael & Abbey, a dear mother in law of Julie & Gail, also a loved sister of Mick.
Wil be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 27th May with a
grave side service (family only please) at Whitwood Cemetery.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL- 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 21, 2020