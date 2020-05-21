Home

POWERED BY

Services
McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Funeral
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Whitwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Haigh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Haigh

Notice Condolences

Valerie Haigh Notice
HAIGH Valerie
nee Bryant Of Allerton Bywater.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 11th May 2020, aged 79 years.
The beloved wife of the late Keith, a much loved mam of Dean, Tony, Dale & Russell, a special grandma of Laura, Christopher, Rachael & Abbey, a dear mother in law of Julie & Gail, also a loved sister of Mick.
Wil be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 27th May with a
grave side service (family only please) at Whitwood Cemetery.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL- 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -