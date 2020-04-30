|
Parker Valerie
(Val) Of Darrington.
Passed away peacefully in
Pinderfields Hospital, after a long illness on the 18th April 2020,
aged 78 years.
The beloved wife of Mike, a devoted mum of Michelle also a dear mother in law to James and his daughter Amelia. Will be sadly missed by
all of her family and friends.
A private service (family only please) will take place on Monday 4th May with a graveside service at Darrington Garden of Rest.
The funeral cortège will leave the family address at 1-15pm as we
make our way to the graveside.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 30, 2020