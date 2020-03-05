|
WILEMAN VALERIE
(nee Barratt) Of Pontefract, passed away peacefully on February 23rd 2020, aged 72 years. Devoted wife of the late Trevor, dearly loved mum of Diane and Philip and dear mother-in-law of Dean and Debbie. Adored grandma and great-grandma to Ben, Ashley, Oliver, Bethany, Annalise, Kerry, Stacey, Scarlett and Max, also a much loved sister-in-law and auntie. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, March 12th at 12.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the British Heart Foundation, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 5, 2020