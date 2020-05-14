|
HARTLEY-POPESCU VICKI (nee Cartwright) Of Eggborough and formerly of Castleford, passed away suddenly on May 8th 2020, aged 64 years. Dearly beloved wife of Florin and
the late David Hartley, dearly loved mother of Simon and Gavin Hartley and loving and much loved granny of Dylan and Isabella. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Saturday, May 23rd. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Vicki would be appreciated to Prostate Cancer UK. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton
& Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 14, 2020