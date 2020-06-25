|
GREEN Wayne Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in hospital,
on 9th June 2020 aged 53 years.
The precious son of Cynthia and James, a much loved dad to Darrell, Sara and Matthew, a loving grandad to Ethan and Evie, also a loved brother to Sonya.
Will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 30th June, with a private service. Family only please at Pontefract Crematorium at 2.30pm.
All enquiries please to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel: 01977 555733.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 25, 2020