Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00
St. Andrew's Church
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
13:00
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Dobbie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Dobbie

Notice Condolences

Wendy Dobbie Notice
DOBBIE WENDY Of Ferrybridge, passed away on February 2nd 2020, aged 80 years. Now reunited with her beloved husband Frank, also a dearly beloved mother, grandma, sister and auntie. Service to take place at St. Andrew's Church on Friday, February 28th at 12.00 noon, followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church or at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -