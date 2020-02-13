|
DOBBIE WENDY Of Ferrybridge, passed away on February 2nd 2020, aged 80 years. Now reunited with her beloved husband Frank, also a dearly beloved mother, grandma, sister and auntie. Service to take place at St. Andrew's Church on Friday, February 28th at 12.00 noon, followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church or at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 13, 2020